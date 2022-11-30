AEW officially signs AR Fox

Nov 30, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the following today to announce that AR Fox is officially All Elite-

Fox teamed with Top Flight for a loss to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle on Dynamite earlier this month, and was offered a contract that same night. He has worked a half dozen Dark/Elevation matches this year.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Liv Morgan

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal