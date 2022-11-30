AEW officially signs AR Fox

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the following today to announce that AR Fox is officially All Elite-

Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE! See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pm ET TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/IpsAP0cP2w — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 30, 2022

Fox teamed with Top Flight for a loss to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle on Dynamite earlier this month, and was offered a contract that same night. He has worked a half dozen Dark/Elevation matches this year.