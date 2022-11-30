11/30/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jon Moxley makes his way to the ring. Moxley says this is a crazy ride and you never know what’s around the corner. Moxley says there are three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and Jon Moxley. He says there is nobody who can outwork, out-wrestle, out-bleed, or out-sweat him. He says he does what he wants and the AEW ring belongs to him. Moxley says there isn’t a man in the back or within 100 miles that can come out and tell him any different. Adam Page makes his return and comes to the ring. Page gets right in Moxley’s face and Moxley asks him if he is sure he wants to do this after what happened last time. Moxley asks him if he remembers the last time, and Page drops him with a right hand. They brawl around ringside before referees and security run out to try and separate them. They keep getting pulled apart, but escaping and brawling over and over. They finally pull Page back up and ramp, but Moxley breaks free and charges up the ramp. Moxley falls off the ramp, but comes right back and they brawl again. They finally get separated and taken down separate tunnels.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood

They lock up and Danielson drops Harwood with a side-headlock take down. Harwood gets free, but Danielson backs him into the ropes. Danielson goes for a kick, but Harwood dodges it and then drops Danielson with a shoulder tackle. Danielson comes back and goes for the LeBell Lock, but Harwood escapes and goes for the Sharpshooter. Danielson gets to the ropes and kicks Harwood in the face. Harwood stomps on Danielson’s head and Danielson goes to the floor. Danielson comes back in, but Harwood chops him in the corner a few times. Danielson comes back with chops and kicks in the corner, but Harwood gets a roll-up for two. Harwood drops Danielson with a cross-body and gets another two count, and then delivers another chop. Harwood kicks Danielson in the chest, but Danielson sends him to the outside and sends him over the barricade with a dive. Harwood comes back and they exchange shots as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Harwood drops Danielson with the third in a series of suplexes and goes up top. Danielson rolls away, but Harwood goes after him. They exchange waist-locks and dodge shots, and then Harwood delivers a pile-driver. Harwood goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Harwood dives off the top, but Danielson dodges and rolls him up for a two count. Danielson sends Harwood to the floor and takes him out with a dive. Danielson chops Harwood a few times and gets him back into the ring and goes up top. Harwood cuts him off and sets up for a suplerplex, but Danielson drops down and crotches Harwood on the turnbuckle. Danielson delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows on the top rope and goes for a back-suplex, but Harwood rolls through. Danielson rolls right back through and gets a two count. They fight back to their feet and exchange shots, including short-arm clotheslines, and then drop each other back down with shots. Danielson goes for a kick, but Harwood counters with a right hand. Harwood goes for the sling-shot power bomb, but Danielson counters and goes for a hurricanrana. Harwood rolls through and gets a two count, but Danielson delivers a hard shot. Danielson goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out.

Danielson delivers a series of kicks, but Harwood dodges the last one. Harwood goes for a suplex, but Danielson lands on his feet. Harwood dodges the running knee and delivers the slingshot power bomb. Harwood goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Harwood applies the Sharpshooter, but Danielson makes it to the ropes. Harwood goes for the Sharpshooter again, but Danielson rolls him up and they exchange roll up attempts for two. Danielson transitions into the LeBell Lock and Harwood taps out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

-After the match, Danielson extends his hand for a handshake, but Harwood walks by him. Harwood quickly turns around and shake his hand and they share a hug.

Tony Schiavone interviews Ricky Starks backstage and announces that the battle royale for the Dynamite Diamond Ring will take place next week. Starks says he is entering that battle royale because he is coming after everything that MJF has and is going to prove that he is absolute.

Back from the break, Moxley and Page are brawling backstage. Page slams Moxley into a garage door and they are finally pulled apart again.

Renee Paquette interviewed members of both The Blackpool Combat Club and The Jericho Appreciation Society earlier today. Matt Menard says Claudio Castagnoli could be whatever he wanted to be as a sports entertainer and Claudio Castagnoli gets pissed and says he is done with it all and leaves. Daniel Garcia challenges Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to a tag team match next week, and Yuta agrees but says he wants a shot at the ROH Pure Championship at Final Battle, and Garcia agrees.

Match #2 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. AR Fox

Joe delivers a few quick shots, but Fox comes back with a few of his own and sends Joe to the outside with an enzuigiri. Fox dives to the outside and delivers a kick to Joe. Fox gets Joe back in the ring, but Joe comes back and slams him down. Joe connects with a senton as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Joe slams Fox to the mat. Joe goes for the cover, but Fox kicks out. Joe puts Fox up top, but Fox comes back with a few forearm shots. Joe delivers a chop and climb up top, but Fox shoves him away and drops him with a leaping DDT. Fox delivers a few kicks to Joe’s head and drops him with a cutter. Fox hits a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out. Fox dives off the top, but Joe dodges him and delivers a running back elbow. Joe delivers the Muscle Buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Samoa Joe

-After the match, Joe grabs both of his belts and declares himself the King of Television. Wardlow interrupts and says he hope Joe is enjoying hie role because he is coming for what is him. Wardlow says this is his world, and Joe gets pissed when the crowd starts chanting for Wardlow.

A vignette airs for Powerhouse Hobbs.

“Technique by Taz” returns, and he focuses on Hook’s successful FTW Championship defense against Lee Moriarty from a couple of weeks ago.

