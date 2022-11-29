Participants announced for NXT Iron Survivor Challenge matches

Eight of the ten competitors in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline have been announced. Tonight’s NXT episode saw WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and “Road Dogg” Brian James meet backstage to discuss the roster, and who is deserving of the spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Michaels later announced the following participants for the matches to be held at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10:

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy. The fifth and final competitor will be determined next Tuesday night in a Wild Card match with Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Kiana James. The fifth and final competitor will be determined next Tuesday night in a Wild Card match with Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell

The winner of each match will be named the new #1 contender for the NXT Title or the NXT Women’s Title. WWE has announced the following rules for the matches:

* Five superstars will compete in this unique 25-minute Match as they battle each other and the clock.

* Two superstars will start the match and every five minutes a new superstar will enter the match until all five are in the ring.

* The goal is to have the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes.

* Falls can be won at any time via pinfall, submission or disqualification.

* When a superstar scores a fall they will earn one point.

* However, when a superstar loses a fall, that superstar must pay the penalty. They are forced out of the ring and into a penalty box for 90 seconds.

* Once the 90 seconds are up, the superstar can re-enter the match.

* The superstar who has scored the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes will be named the Iron Survivor and become the No. 1 Contender for the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship respectively.