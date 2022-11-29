Notes on Dax Harwood, Dana Brooke, Alex Shelley, and a possible Wrestlemania match

– Dax Harwood said in a recent interview that FTR’s current AEW contract ends at the end of April 2023.

2022 is a year I’ll never forget. LFG. pic.twitter.com/qqBDTlMiJe — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 29, 2022

– Congratulations to Dana Brooke and boxer Ulysses Diaz on recently marrying in secret. It was revealed today on instagram when he wished her as his wife an happy birthday.

– Dave Meltzer recently discussed the possibility of Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair at Wrestling Observer Radio. It appears that this is WWE’s idea for WrestleMania. There’s a very big push for Rhea Ripley. I think we may be looking at Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania next year.

– A sixth competitor has joined the field for PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 in Alex Shelley. PWG announced on Monday that the Motor City Machine Guns member has been added to the tournament. He joins Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, and Komander in the tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.

