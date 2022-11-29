Lawsuit says Mayor Glenn Jacobs asked state employees to work at his home

A federal lawsuit Knox County has settled for $150,000 shows that Mayor Glenn Jacobs asked county employees to work at his home while they were on government time and in a separate case, pressured a parks and recreation director Paul White to lie to investigators and cursed at him when he wouldn’t do it to cover up something for his chief of staff.

KnoxNews.com‘s report on the story includes a denial from a county spokesperson who told the website that the work done at Jacobs’ house – removing a snake – wasn’t done on county time because the workers were on their lunch break. According to the report, the workers spent two hours at his house but the county is refuting the allegation, saying that workers only spent 38 minutes at his house.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former champion got involved in the story after his chief of staff was accused of using a county golf cart at his home and then resigned following the allegations. But an investigation by the state of Tennessee uncovered more.

According to the lawsuit, Jacobs, who performed in WWE as Kane, told White to lie to investigators about the illegal personal use of a county-owned golf cart and then pounded on a desk and cursed at him when he refused to lie to cover for his chief of staff.

“Mayor Jacobs became visibly angry and upset, his face turned bright red, and he violently smacked his desk with a closed fist, as he cut White off, told White to ‘shut the f*ck up’ and Mayor Jacobs further stated that he was ‘not interested in the truth,” the report states.