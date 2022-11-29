FOX could be off DirecTV this weekend as no carriage deal agreed yet

WWE fans who subscribe to DirecTV or its DirecTV Stream could soon be without Smackdown as FOX is about to go dark on the service due to no agreement reached to carry several channels from FOX Corp.

A deadline of Midnight PT on December 2 has been set and if no deal is announced, more than 13 million U.S. households will lose access to FOX-owned network affiliates in 18 markets, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, and Fox Soccer Plus.

“At this point, any interruption of Fox programming depends solely on Fox alone. DirecTV has no intention to remove any Fox content,” DirecTV said in a statement. “The best way for everyone to ‘Keep Fox’ is for Fox to keep making it available themselves. We’re working hard to reach an agreement to renew these Fox stations and national sports channels so customers can continue to enjoy them at a strong value.”

FOX said that they remain committed to reach a “fair agreement” with DirecTV for the continued distribution of their networks.

“Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DirecTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms,” a FOX statement read.