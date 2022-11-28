The Rock buys entire stock of Snickers from 7-11 he stole from as a teenager

Nov 28, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram this weekend and told how when he was 14, he would steal a king-sized Snickers bar every day from a local 7-11 convenience store, while on his way to the gym.

Rock is currently filming in Hawaii, and decided to stop at the 7-11 and buy their stock of Snickers bars. He also picked up the tab for several customers in the store.

Here are Rock’s full Instagram posts-

2 Responses

  1. art123guy says:
    November 28, 2022 at 10:03 pm

    Cleaning up his past so no one can call him out/cancel him when he eventually runs for President. Smart man.

  2. Jake Allen says:
    November 28, 2022 at 10:49 pm

    But what about when he threw Austin’s belt into the river? Is he ever gonna get it back for him?

