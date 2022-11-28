Sarath Ton on Roman Reigns not wearing red in WarGames

There was a reason why Roman Reigns did not wear red with the rest of The Bloodline in WarGames at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, as explained by WWE seamster and costume designer Sarath Ton (aka Mikaze) on the Notsam Wrestling show. He said:

“The Bloodline, I did all the red. You will notice that there was one member of the Bloodline who wasn’t in red, and that’s not because it wasn’t made, it was because the fabric texture wasn’t what he thought it was going to be. He put it on to see how it felt. At the end of the day, he’s the Tribal Chief, he gets to do what he wants. It would have been cool if they were all dressed in red, but at the same time, he does his thing and you’re following him.”