Report: Roman Reigns visibly upset after WarGames

Despite The Bloodline defeating Team Brawling Brutes in War Games at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night, word now is that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was upset backstage after the match.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Reigns was visibly upset after the War Games match, specifically about a spot that happened during the bout.

It was rumored that Reigns took exception to what he saw as an unplanned spot between he and Kevin Owens. As he walked backstage, Reigns mentioned possibly having a ruptured ear drum, and wanted the spot to go as originally planned.

Reigns’ exclamation was said to have been “expletive filled” and it was clear to everyone that The Tribal Chief was not happy.

Sources indicated that there likely won’t be any extended heat in regards to the situation, and it seemed like more of a “heat of the moment” reaction, but that was their perception. There’s been no talk of a backstage physical altercation, and sources expect Reigns and Owens to be able to coexist for work purposes. Another talent put over both Reigns and Owens as passionate about what they do, and figured if there were issues, they’d end up talking about it directly.

Reigns was reportedly scheduled to appear at the post-show press conference, but Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman appeared instead.

Owens vs. Reigns is rumored for the WWE Royal Rumble in January.