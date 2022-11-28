News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s RAW as of this writing. New WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to appear to celebrate his win over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW after AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor this past Saturday.

Becky Lynch is also expected to return to RAW tonight. She helped Team Belair defeat Team Damage CTRL in War Games this past Saturday, which was her in-ring return.

The WWE Events website has Theory, Rollins, Lashley, Bayley, Matt Riddle and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair advertised for tonight’s show, while the arena has Damage CTRL, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, The O.C., and The Judgment Day advertised. Riddle vs. Lashley vs. Rollins was also advertised as the dark main event, but before Theory won the title.