Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Moose and Bhupinder Gujjar for this week’s episode on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:

* Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann

* Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian