Mickie James’ Brother and Niece Killed in Automobile Accident

In a post on Twitter, Mickie James announced that she lost her brother and her niece in a car accident, with her sister-in-law in critical condition. Her niece was only sixteen. Another girl, fifteen, also died in the accident.

James also told fans to send support to the other driver involved, hoping that they will forgive themselves. She noted the other driver is not at fault and it was just a bad accident.

She wrote: “Thank you everyone for the love & the messages. It’s warmed my heart. Please continue to pray Wayne’s wife Christy Knuckles. She is still in serious condition in the hospital. She lost both her husband (My brother) and her 16yr old daughter in the accident. I can’t imagine. Also for the parents of her daughters best friend who was only 15. They had just picked her up and we’re taking the girls to school. My heart is broken for them as I don’t know what I would do. Think. Or even feel. I am sending so much strength, healing, and love. Lastly, please lift up the driver of the other vehicle who hit them. Thankfully he is ok. But mentally & emotionally I’m sure is devastated. I hope he knows and forgives himself. It wasn’t your fault. There was nothing you could do. It was an accident. A tragic accident.”