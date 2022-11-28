Big Time Wrestling Return of the Dragon Results: Ricky Steamboat Returns To the Ring

Big Time Wrestling hosted Ricky Steamboat’s in-ring return at Return of the Dragon on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of WZ:

* Pre-Show: Scott Steiner won a battle r, last eliminating Bryan Idol

* Bret Hart appears in a video package praising Ricky Steamboat.

* Matt Hardy defeated Crowbar

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton defeated Brian Pillman Jr.

* BTW Heavyweight Championship Match: Danny Miles defeated Facade

* Mr. TA docs a promo until Sgt. Slaughter puts him in the Cobra Clutch

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express defeated The Briscoes

* Savannah Evans defeated Amber Nova

* Ricky Steamboat and FTR defeated Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal and Nick Aldis