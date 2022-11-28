Big Time Wrestling Return of the Dragon Results: Ricky Steamboat Returns To the Ring
Big Time Wrestling hosted Ricky Steamboat’s in-ring return at Return of the Dragon on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of WZ:
* Pre-Show: Scott Steiner won a battle r, last eliminating Bryan Idol
* Bret Hart appears in a video package praising Ricky Steamboat.
* Matt Hardy defeated Crowbar
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton defeated Brian Pillman Jr.
* BTW Heavyweight Championship Match: Danny Miles defeated Facade
* Mr. TA docs a promo until Sgt. Slaughter puts him in the Cobra Clutch
* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express defeated The Briscoes
* Savannah Evans defeated Amber Nova
* Ricky Steamboat and FTR defeated Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal and Nick Aldis