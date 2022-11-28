Alexa Bliss: “I want to evolve my character and see what else I can become”

Alexa Bliss spoke to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong for The Run-In ahead of the WWE Survivor Series 2022 event.

Bliss on this not being the first women’s WarGames match:

“I like it because at first, it was cool to be like yeah, this is the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match, this is the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank Match. But now, if it’s not mentioned, you almost just assume we’re equal, which is nice, like you said. It’s a given. You should have a WarGames match if the men are having one, so it’s cool, yeah.”

Bliss on what she is looking forward to in 2023:

“I want to evolve. I want to evolve my character and see what else I can become. … I think there is a lot more to explore. There’s every single type of person out there, so why not portray them all?”

On if she wants to hold a title again:

“For me, I feel, we see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it’s nice to see new people hold titles. Like, I was really super excited when Liv (Morgan) won the title. So, it’s cool to have different opponents, and if I’m not going to be the champion, I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. So, it’s nice to see the other girls have their moments, but I also want to be the character that’s working across from them. For me, it’s obviously, I would love to be champion again, but for me, it’s the creative aspect that really drives me.”

