Update on the WWE draft, William Regal to return to WWE?

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about William Regal contract status with AEW and suggested that a potential return to WWE has been discussed.

He said: “I would just say that when his contract is up, it would not surprise me. Tony can make him a better offer and all that. It is certainly something that has been discussed. I will just say that. His contract is not up for a long time. I think was only a one-year deal…I was told a date but it might be wrong but it was still months away. Several months away. I don’t know what the situation is. I think it will probably be all explained.”

– Meltzer noted that WWE plans on having the Draft take place after WrestleMania next year. A date was seemingly set for October, but they didn’t pull the trigger on it.