Triple H comments on Survivor Series attendance

WWE announced a sold out crowd of 15,609 fans in attendance at the TD Garden in Boston, MA for tonight’s Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H appeared at tonight’s post-show press conference and talked about how they kept opening more sections of the arena, but they continued to sell out. Triple H noted that tonight’s Survivor Series event drew the highest gate for the company in Boston. It was also the highest-grossing Survivor Series of all-time, and the most-viewed Survivor Series of all-time. He described this as an incredibly successful night.

For what it’s worth, WrestleTix noted that there were 40 tickets left at around 4:30pm today. The setup/capacity at that point was 13,042 seats, with 13,002 tickets distributed. WWE usually inflates their announced attendance numbers by around 2,000 or so.

To compare, WWE announced the following attendance for past events in the same venue – 19,028 for WrestleMania 14; 15,338 for Royal Rumble 2003; 16,168 for SummerSlam 2006; 12,498 for Survivor Series 2008; 15,113 for Royal Rumble 2011; 13,500 for Survivor Series 2013; 15,653 for Money In the Bank 2014; 16,119 for Hell In a Cell 2014; 14,903 for TLC 2015; 14,318 for Clash of Champions 2017.