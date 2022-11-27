Survivor Series: WarGames 2022 breaks records for WWE

Last night’s Survivor Series broke a few records for WWE according to Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

During the post-show press conference, Levesque announced that the show was the most-viewed Survivor Series in history as well as the highest-grossing Survivor Series show ever. 15,609 fans packed the TD Garden last night for the first WarGames show on the main roster.

Levesque also said that the show was the highest-grossing event in TD Garden history.

WWE premium live event shows have seen a big uptick both in terms of viewers as well as attendance and gate money ever since the regime change happened in July.

