Sami Zayn goes from honorary to full-blown Uce at WarGames!

Sami Zayn went from an honorary Uce to a full-blown Uce last night at WarGames after clearly showing where his allegiances stand.

Saving The Usos a couple of times throughout the match, Zayn prevented the referee from counting to three when Kevin Owens hit a Stunner on Roman Reigns and went for the cover.

At that point, Jimmy Uso went for a superkick on Owens, Owens blocked it…but Zayn low-blowed his former best friend. With Reigns acknowledging Zayn’s work, Zayn hit the Helluva Kick on Owens, held him from falling down, and then placed him perfectly for Jey Uso to hit the splash for the win.

After the match, Reigns gave Zayn a big hug and that was followed by another big hug from Jey Uso, who has seemingly now accepted Zayn as part of the Bloodline family.

The Survivor Series ended with all members of the faction standing tall as Michael Cole screamed that Zayn sold his soul to the Bloodline!