Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat steps back in the ring tonight after 12 years

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years tonight at a Big Time Wrestling event titled Return of the Dragon.

Steamboat, who last wrestled in 2010 teaming with his son Richie, will join ROH and IWGP Tag Team champions FTR in a six-man tag match against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. The heels will be managed by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson.

Ricky Steamboat was originally approached to be part of Ric Flair’s last match this past July but he declined the invitation.

Return of the Dragon will be held from the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina and will stream on FITE TV.