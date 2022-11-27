Opponent for Reigns at the Royal Rumble, “Swerve” wins title, Alexia Bliss note

– Shane “Swerve” Strickland won a 6-Man Lethal Ladder Match at Defy “FightWave” last night to become the new Undisputed Defy Wrestling World Champion.

– PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at the “Royal Rumble” on 1/28/23 in San Antonio, Texas.

– During a recent interview with BT Sport, Alexa Bliss revealed that she doesn’t like it when the same people holding the major championship and has enjoyed seeing other roster members getting an opportunity.

She said:

“I just feel like I’ve won. We see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it’s nice to see new people hold titles. I’m really super excited when Liv won the title so it’s cool to have different opponents and if I’m not going to be a champion I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. So it’s nice to see the other girls have their moments. But I also want to be the character that’s working across from them. I would love to be champ again, but for me, it’s the creative aspect that really drives me.”