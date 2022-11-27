Notes on Sami Zayn and Raquel Rodriquez
– During the Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi Smackdown Women’s Championship Match, Michael Cole announced that Raquel Rodriguez is set to be out of action for 4-6 weeks due to the arm and shoulder injury that she suffered from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on Smackdown this past Friday.
– From the post WWE Survivor Series media conference…
