Brian Kendrick returns to WWE

Fightful Select reports that Brian Kendrick is back with WWE in a backstage role, and even produced the Ronda Rousey and Shotzi SmackDown Women’s title match at Survivor Series in Boston, MA. last night.

Within hours of Brian Kendrick’s WWE release being granted ten months ago, it was advertised by AEW that they’d booked him to wrestle Jon Moxley on Dynamite. However, that appearance was canceled by Tony Khan at the last minute after Twitter users shared conspiracy theory videos from 2011 featuring Kendrick. In the clips, Kendrick would discuss bizarre, outlandish and extremely upsetting opinions, claiming reptilians were responsible for the earthquake in Haiti and claimed the ￼Holocaust numbers were most likely inflated and even claimed it might not have happened.

This is Kendrick’s fourth spell with WWE, having worked on and off for the company over the past twenty years. And while it’s believed Kendrick wanted out of WWE last year so he could resume being a regular wrestler, it has yet to be determined whether he will be used in that capacity now he is back with WWE. However, his appearance in front of the camera would likely result in fan backlash, it doesn’t seem very likely. Plus, it should be noted that while away from WWE, he did appear to struggle to get bookings, with online pro wrestling databases Cagematch showing him as only wrestling eight times in 10 months.

