Booker T thinks King Booker’s Court was an underrated stable

Booker T had his own stable in 2006 and 2007 in King Booker’s court, and the WWE Hall of Famer believes that the group was underrated. Booker weighed in on the group, which was on Smackdown and consisted of Booker, Queen Sharmell, Fit Finlay, William Regal, and Hornswoggle, on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. You can check out some excerpts below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the stable being underrated:

“We were bad as a team. I always thought, you know, we as a faction didn’t get enough credit. I don’t think we were together long enough probably, but together, man, we were a hell of a faction. Booker T, Regal, and Finlay, with our lovely queen Sharmell — that was a hell of a team right there.”

On enjoying working with Regal & Finlay:

“Never in a million years I thought I’d have so much fun working with William Regal and Finlay. I hated working those guys. They were stiff. Of course, you’ve seen Regal matches on television back in the day. Him and Benoit used to do some crazy stuff, but Finlay was just as hardcore, and those guys were cut from a different cloth.”