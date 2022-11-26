WWE Survivor Series notes

Nov 26, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show video for tonight, featuring Kayla Braxton with Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick, plus WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Booker T.

– While William Regal is currently with AEW, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter and posted a compilation of Regal’s famous “War Games!” line from his days with WWE NXT. He wrote with the video seen below, “Tonight just wouldn’t be the same without…”

– Below is a look at inside the TD Garden in Boston for tonight’s Survivor Series event:

