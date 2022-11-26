Tickets on sale now for Impact Wrestling return to Orlando area

Nov 26, 2022 - by James Walsh

Tickets went on sale today for two nights of Impact Wrestling in the Orlando area this upcoming January. The event on January 20 will be called New Years Revolution, followed by a TV taping on January 21.

Both shows happen at The Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee. Talents advertised include Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Sami Callihan, Mike Bailey, Heath, Rhino, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Gisele Shaw, Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka and Rosemary.

