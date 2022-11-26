Team Bloodline wins Men’s WarGames

Nov 26, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

The Bloodline has won WWE’s first-ever Men’s War Games match on the main roster by defeating Team Brawling Brutes.

Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event closed with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn defeating Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

Here are clips/photos from the match-

