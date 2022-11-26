Team Bloodline wins Men’s WarGames
The Bloodline has won WWE’s first-ever Men’s War Games match on the main roster by defeating Team Brawling Brutes.
Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event closed with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn defeating Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.
Here are clips/photos from the match-
It is now time for the Men's #WarGames Match at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/1xGsuHWWuV
#TheBloodline is #WarGames ready!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/hBhydlZx7M
Worried much @SamiZayn?#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/tcJ2t0v2Er
Solo is different! 👀@WWESoloSikoa #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/pILgGlpB6n
And here we go!
Jey @WWEUsos & Butch begin the #WarGames Match at #SurvivorSeries. But who will be next to enter the legendary structure? pic.twitter.com/3Or0QOOP0e
👀#SurvivorSeries #WarGames pic.twitter.com/ltEQOQPerx
Well THIS is interesting!@WWERomanReigns is testing the loyalty of #TheBloodline at #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. pic.twitter.com/PHyfnbJqlP
Let the #WarGames begin!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/zHkLgY7Uiu
.@SamiZayn saved @WWERomanReigns inside #WarGames!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/5e1Ag69GtW
DECISION MADE.@SamiZayn just solidified his loyalty to #TheBloodline at #SurvivorSeries #WarGames! pic.twitter.com/yDmBMmfJCc
Sami … USO.@SamiZayn @WWEUsos #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/vNOhGw9c2X
The Tribal Chief isn't happy with what he sees! 👀@WWERomanReigns #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Oi63kYYVJK
*Pretends to be shocked*@SamiZayn @WWEUsos #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/RidrvMGkgg
What a roller coaster of emotions for @SamiZayn tonight at #SurvivorSeries #WarGames! pic.twitter.com/mgivxNUJE0
Is it happening?!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/YvoXFBsDzZ
Did @SamiZayn do the right thing?#SurvivorSeries #WarGames pic.twitter.com/UfgBNT6uFf
The Honorary Uce makes his choice! ☝️@SamiZayn #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/icHvAEuot1
Sami 🤝 Jey#WarGames | #SurvivorSeriespic.twitter.com/S0YMZ66owz
This is @SamiZayn’s Show! ☝️#WarGames | #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/bJgt4Cmwux
