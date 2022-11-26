Sarah Logan renamed Valhalla on WWE Smackdown
Sarah Logan is now Valhalla, as noted on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Logan came out with the Viking Raiders for the team’s match on tonight’s show against Hit Row and was referred to as Valhalla, which was trademarked earlier in the month.
Logan made her return to Smackdown two weeks ago alongside the team. The Raiders defeated Hit Row on tonight’s show.
.@Erik_WWE, @Ivar_WWE, and Valhalla.
The Viking Raiders. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ojYojRb1fo
