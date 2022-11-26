Preston “10” Vance turns on The Dark Order

Yesterday’s’s Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage featured the Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) taking on La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, The Butcher, The Blade) in a six-man tag main event, where the Dark Order’s final participant, Preston “10” Vance, entered the matchup late after remaining backstage.

However, once Vance hit the ring he turned on the Dark Order by nailing Silver with a huge lariat. RUSh would take advantage for his team and hit the running corner dropkick to pick up the win for his team. After the match, Vance continued beating down his former comrades, which included Evil Uno, who came out to try and help his friends. Negative-One (Brodie Lee’s son) watched from the entrance ramp with tears in his eyes. Vance later approached Negative-One and threw off his mask at the boy’s feet as the show went off the air.