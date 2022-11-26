Notes on Alexa Bliss, Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul

– During a recent interview with BT Sport, Alexa Bliss revealed that she doesn’t like it when the same people holding the major championship and has enjoyed seeing other roster members getting an opportunity.

She said:

“I just feel like I’ve won. We see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it’s nice to see new people hold titles. I’m really super excited when Liv won the title so it’s cool to have different opponents and if I’m not going to be a champion I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. So it’s nice to see the other girls have their moments. But I also want to be the character that’s working across from them. I would love to be champ again, but for me, it’s the creative aspect that really drives me.”

– During a recent appearance on Corey Graves’ After the Bell Podcast, Paul Heyman revealed that he believes putting the WWE Championship on Logan Paul could be a rip-roaring success compared to David Arquette’s run with the WCW Championship.

please support us:

