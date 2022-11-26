News on Matt Hardy and Charlotte Flair

– During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy looked back on his backstage heat with Jeff Jarrett. 2015’s WrestleCade featured a match between Hardy and Jarrett. ‘Double J’ attempted to use his trademark guitar shot to knock Hardy out during the battle, but something went wrong and Hardy ended up being busted open.

“Well, I think it’s no secret, everybody knows that Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett don’t exchange Christmas cards, you know, during the holiday season. And that night at Wrestlecade, when he busted me open, I can’t go into detail how p*ssed off Reby was because instead of driving the 100 miles back home, we ended up being in hospital all night. So she’s not a big fan of Jeff Jarrett in general.”

Hardy noted that they didn’t talk about the incident.

“No, no, I mean, we can coexist, when we’re together. But we really don’t talk about things we just kind of go through or do our own things. Some I’m very surprised he actually even mentioned my name. And like and brought that up. I mean, it’s almost like he was trying to call me out, trying to try to bait me. But I’m not gonna go in here and say negative things about him because I’m not a negative person. And you know, the past is the past and is what it is. But he’s lucky we never had a return match because he got a reprieve. I’ll leave it at that.”

– Charlotte Flair Shows Off Photo Shoot Video