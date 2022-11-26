LIVE COVERAGE OF WWE SURVIVOR SERIES

– The WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens up with a live look at fans outside of the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Kickoff. She’s joined on the panel by WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Booker T, plus Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. They hype tonight’s card and send us to a War Games video package. Lawler and Patrick predict Team Damage CTRL to win the Women’s War Games match, while Booker and Rosenberg go with Team Belair. The panel sends us to a video package for tonight’s WWE United States Title Triple Threat. Rosenberg and Booker go with Theory to win, while Lawler and Patrick believe Rollins will retain.

Back from a break and we get a video for Shotzi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey now. Shotzi is shown arriving backstage with Raquel Rodriguez, who has a brace on her arm. The panel shows us an x-ray photo of Raquel’s elbow from the attack she suffered on SmackDown. Megan Morant is backstage with Rousey and Shayna Baszler now. Rousey says Shotzi and Raquel started this, so they finished it. They joke about how much fun the attack was. Morant brings up how Shotzi said this is personal now. They go on mocking Shotzi for how much she cries and whines. We go back to the panel for a discussion on the title match. The panel goes with Rousey to retain, but Kayla breaks the tie by going with Shotzi. Back from a break and Matt Camp is outside of the TD Garden with a group of rabid fans. Many are chanting “we are the 1s!” as Camp asks a few fans for their predictions. We get a video package on AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor now. The panel discusses The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. and we see footage of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley crashing The Mysterio Family Thanksgiving. Lawler and Rosenberg go with Balor as the winner, while Booker and Patrick predict AJ to win.