KAIRI breaks down differences between wrestling for WWE and wrestling in Japan

STARDOM superstar and current IWGP women’s champion KAIRI recently spoke with Yuzuki Aikawa for a tell-all interview about her career, which included KAIRI breaking down the key differences between wrestling for WWE and wrestling for Japan. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says WWE usually wouldn’t have a full card for television until the day of the show:

In particular, I felt the card isn’t fixed until the day of. It’s really right up until we go on air. If you know the card beforehand, you can put it together or plan out a strategy, right?

How the short notice meant it was harder to prepare for her opponent’s maneuvers:

You find out when you get there. There were people you were facing for the first time too and it was all done live. That is why you can’t practice or prepare for your opponent’s moves. Moreover, you had a time limit. You couldn’t go over time.