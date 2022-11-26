Becky Lynch comments after Smackdown return

Becky Lynch has returned to WWE and is now headed to War Games.

As noted, Lynch returned from her separated shoulder injury on last night’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, as the fifth member of Team Belair for the Women’s War Games match to be held later tonight. Team Belair brawled with Team Damage CTRL, which ended with Lynch sending Bayley retreating after an Exploder suplex. Rhea Ripley teased a showdown with Lynch, but she backed away.

Lynch, who was away since August 1, took to Twitter after she show and declared herself the most magnetic.

“The most magnetic Superstar in @WWE. #SmackDown,” she wrote with a backstage photo from SmackDown.

Lynch later spoke with Kayla Braxton on SmackDown, and was asked how it feels to have her first match back be one as brutal as War Games. Lynch mentioned how her shoulder is still bandaged, but she’s had 4 months to sit at home and think of how to destroy Damage CTRL, how to dismantle them limb by limb, to make them question their very existence in her industry, and there’s no better time than Survivor Series. Lynch then said everyone is tough until The Man comes to town, and everyone wants to go to war until The Man comes around.

Tonight’s War Games match will see Team Belair (Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim) take on Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Ripley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY). Team Damage CTRL will have the numbers advantage.