Austin Theory wins United States championship

Austin Theory is your new WWE United States Champion.

Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event saw Theory capture the WWE United States Title by winning a Triple Threat over Bobby Lashley and the former champion, Seth Rollins.

The following recap of the finish comes from our detailed recap: “Fans pop as Rollins waits for the Stomp now. Rollins jumps off Theory’s head to hit the Stomp on Lashley. Theory and Rollins tangle. Theory is sent to the apron and he goes to the top. Rollins jumps up with Theory and hits a big superplex, holding it for the Falcon Arrow but Lashley hits a Spear before he can follow through with the Falcon Arrow. Theory falls on Rollins for the pin to win the title.”

This is the second title reign for Theory. Rollins began his second reign with the strap back on the October 10 RAW by defeating Lashley. Rollins was champion for 46 recognized days.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the TD Garden in Boston, MA: