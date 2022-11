WWE is now offering a sale on select live event tickets. The Black Friday offer of 30% off select tickets to upcoming WWE events runs until Monday, November 28 at 10pm. Fans can visit wwe.com/events and use the passcode WWECYBER when checking out with the various ticket providers.

WWE is also offering a 40% Black Friday sale on their official merchandise site, WWE Shop. Fans can use the passcode WWEBF on wweshop.com, through tonight at midnight.