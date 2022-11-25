Tony Khan Reveals New AEW Dynamite Viewership Record In the UK

AEW reportedly set a new record for Dynamite TV viewership in the UK earlier this month.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this week to announce that the Friday, November 11 airing of Dynamite on ITV drew 210,000 viewers, a new UK record for the company. The data came from ITV Head of Scheduling Strategy John Williams.

“After a great Full Gear, we got great news from ITV @JohnWilliams004, #AEWDynamite recently set a new record on 11/11 for UK tv ratings with 210,000 viewers! Dynamite is live TOMORROW on @TBSNetwork for Thanksgiving Eve in Chicago, thank you everyone worldwide watching @AEWonTV!,” Khan wrote.

The episode, which aired on November 9 in the United States, live from Agganis Arena in Boston, was headlined by Bryan Danielson defeating Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match. You can click here for the ratings report for here in the United States.

Khan announced earlier this month that the October 28 edition of Dynamite on ITV, which aired on October 26 here in the United States, set a new viewership record at that point with 201,000 viewers. Khan also noted then that September 2022 UK Dynamite viewership was up 14% from September 2021, while October 2022 viewership was up 12% from the same month in 2021. Khan noted back in August how the Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite set a new UK viewership record for AEW on ITV, but he did not provide a number.