Smackdown World Cup finals announced for next Friday

Nov 25, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

The finals are now official for the WWE SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament.

Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown saw Santos Escobar defeat Butch in a semi-finals match, thanks to distractions by Legado del Fantasma. SmackDown also saw Ricochet defeat Braun Strowman to advance, thanks to an assist by Imperium.

Escobar vs. Ricochet will now take place next Friday as the World Cup finals, live on SmackDown at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The winner will receive the World Cup trophy, and a future shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

The opening round of the tournament saw Ricochet defeat Mustafa Ali, while Escobar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Butch also defeated Sami Zayn in the opening round, while Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal.

