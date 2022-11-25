ROH title match confirmed for Final Battle PPV

Today’s AEW Rampage saw Claudio Castagnoli confront Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society, who were out celebrating The Ocho’s most recent title defense over NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii.

The Swiss Superman challenged Jericho for a ROH world title rematch after he dropped the gold to him at Grand Slam Dynamite back in September. Jericho agreed, but with an added stipulation…if Claudio loses he will be forced to leave the Blackpool Combat Club and join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Claudio agreed, and the match was made official for the December 10th ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.