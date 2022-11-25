Notes on Bray Wyatt and Bianca Belair

– Recent reports have suggested that WWE is planning on pulling out all the stops for Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 39 entrance next year, with plans for the band Code Orange to perform his entrance music live.

– During a recent interview with WrestleRant, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was asked if she would like to turn heel.

She said:

“I don’t know, you know. I feel like I have so many like a positive impact and walking out and seeing the signs and seeing the kids, people coming up to me saying ‘you inspire me’. To have that connection with people and to think about maybe possibly turning on people, is like me turning on them, you know, and maybe.”