News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature the final build for tomorrow’s big Premium Live Event headlined by War Games. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for the show, but the rest of The Bloodline is. It’s still possible that Reigns will appear, despite not being advertised, as we’ve seen in recent weeks.

The Men’s War Games advantage match will take place with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre going up against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos tonight. In other news for War Games, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be on SmackDown, along with Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim, to reveal the final member of their team.

The SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament will also continue tonight with two semi-finals matches – Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet, plus Butch vs. Santos Escobar. The winners will meet next week in the finals.

Besides the Superstars already announced for matches or segments on tonight’s show, the following names are scheduled to appear based on listings from the WWE Events website and the arena website: Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan, The New Day, Ricochet, Hit Row, Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* The final build for Survivor Series

* World Cup Semi-finals: Butch vs. Santos Escobar

* World Cup Semi-finals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will announce the final member of her team for Women’s War Games

* Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for the Men’s War Games numbers advantage