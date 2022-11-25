Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Nov 25, 2022 - by James Walsh

Impact Wrestling is back to new content next week, and the lineup is set for the show. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* Rich Swann vs. Bully Ray
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James
* Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian

