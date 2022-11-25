Maria Kanellis Asked to Assist with ROH Creative by Tony Khan

Earlier this year, Tony Khan reportedly had talks with Maria Kanellis Bennett about working in a creative role in Ring of Honor. During an interview with Just Alyx, the former WWE Diva provided an update on those talks.

Maria:

“So we’ve talked in the past about the ROH women’s division and, because there’s no real path moving forward in terms of knowing if there is gonna be a TV or not, we don’t really talk about that anymore. As far as what we’ve been doing on AEW, it’s very much tag team wrestling focused. My goal right now is getting tag team gold on The Kingdom. That’s my main focus. So I don’t really think about anything else because it’s really important to be successful as a tag team.”