Logan Paul injury news, Paul’s first WWE action figure

Logan Paul has provided an update on the injuries he suffered at WWE Crown Jewel, and is currently celebrating the release of his first WWE action figure.

Paul took to YouTube today with a new video that features footage from his journey to the match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, including the phone call he received from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to set the match up.

The video includes footage of a doctor evaluating Paul’s knee after the match with Reigns. It was originally reported that he suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and “potentially ACL” but it was later confirmed that he did not tear the ACL. The doctor noted in the video that Paul suffered a grade 3 tear of his MCL.

The doctor added that a grade 3 tear is significant, and almost a complete tear of the MCL. The plan is to treat the injury with rehab and a brace, and it will take a minimum of 6 weeks to fully heal. This would put recovery time at around mid-to-late December at the earliest.

Paul pointed to how he informed his manager of the injury during the bout, but he had to keep going.

“I’m going to physical therapy every day, in sports rehab, it’s been great thus far, and as of now, it looks like I’ll be back to the WWE sometime in…,” Paul said before the video cut to an advertisement for his first-ever WWE action figure.

The first edition of Paul’s Mattel action figure can be pre-ordered for two weeks only via creations.mattel.com. The $45 six-inch WWE Ultimate Edition figure will be made-to-order between November 25 and December 9, with no purchase limits. It will ship on or before October 1, 2023.

WWE also released behind-the-scenes footage of Paul visiting the Mattel HQ in El Segundo, CA to get an up-close look at his new figure.

Paul is signed to a multi-match contract with WWE, but there’s no word yet on when his fourth bout will take place.

