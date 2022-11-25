WWE Smackdown Report – 11/25

– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens at 8:11pm ET due to college football running live on FOX. We’re now live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring.

– We go to the ring and Team Damage CTRL is out – Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Bayley takes the mic and she’s not happy with Team Belair dragging their reveal out, and being here on Thanksgiving night (her words). She calls Team Belair out and here comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim. Belair says they didn’t come alone tonight. The music hits and out comes Becky Lynch to a big pop.

Lynch and Team Belair rush the ring and a brawl breaks out with Team Damage CTRL. They go to the floor but Becky and Bayley are left in the ring. Becky with a big Exploder suplex. She plays to the crowd for a pop. Ripley stares Lynch down from the apron and then slowly comes in. Lynch tells her to bring it and fans rally. Team Belair is watching from the apron behind Lynch. Ripley ends up backing away with Team Damage CTRL. The announcers hype tonight’s line-up and we come back to a shot of Lynch celebrating her return on the stage.

SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament Semi-finals: Butch vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring and out comes The Brawling Brutes – Butch with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Butch hits the ring and he’s ready to fight. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a replay of Becky Lynch’s return. We go back to the ring and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar with Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. The winner of this match will face the winner of tonight’s Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet match next week. We get a video taped earlier today with Escobar speaking from backstage with his crew. He says everyone thinks Butch is wild and uncontrollable, so tonight he is going to tame this man by putting him on his back, because when you stand between Legado del Fantasma and the WWE Intercontinental Title, your feet are in a dangerous place. Escobar smells danger.

The bell rings and they go at it. Escobar stalls early on as Vega joins the announcers for commentary. Escobar drops Butch and stomps away. Escobar with a headlock takedown as Vega says one day Legado del Fantasma will come for The Bloodline.

Fans rally as Butch gets free, bends the fingers back, then stomps on Escobar’s elbow. Escobar comes back with a jumping kick for a 2 count. Escobar grounds Butch by his arm now. They run the ropes and Butch dropkicks Escobar. Escobar retreats to the floor in a daze but Butch chops him and brings it back in. Butch ends up going to the top but Escobar knocks him to the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re trading strikes in the middle of the ring. Butch drops Escobar and drops a knee on his arm. Butch with a German suplex, then a stomp on each hand, and a roundhouse kick to put Escobar down. Escobar goes to the floor for a breather. Wilde and Cruz have words with Holland and Sheamus at ringside, but Butch leaps out with a moonsault to take Legado del Fantasma down.

Butch goes back in and tries for a suicide dive, but Wilde and Del Toro provide the distraction. Butch goes for a suicide dive anyway, but Escobar catches him and sends him into the announce table. Escobar brings Butch back in and works him over up top. Escobar climbs up but Butch chops him back to the apron. Escobar climbs back up but Butch grabs him.

Butch starts bending the fingers back as Escobar screams no. Butch breaks a finger and sends Escobar down to the floor. Cruz and Wilde check on Escobar but Sheamus and Holland come over and yell at them. Butch flies from the top to take them down. Escobar brings Butch back in but Butch hits a big tornado DDT from the top. Escobar kicks out at 2.

The camera cuts backstage and we see The Bloodline brawling with Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. Butch sends Sheamus and Holland to go help without him. Escobar and Butch run the ropes, and collide in mid-air. Butch covers for 2. We see another shot of Owens and McIntyre brawling backstage with The Bloodline as officials try to restore order. Sheamus and Holland arrive to help their Team Brawling Brutes partners.

Butch catches Escobar by the arm, pulling him into a submission. Vega distracts the referee while Del Toro and Wilde save Escobar, then deck Butch. Escobar goes over and talks to the referee now as Butch recovers and gets up. Escobar immediately nails the Phantom Driver in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Escobar stands tall as he advances to the SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament Finals. The music hits and we go to replays. Escobar and his crew taunt Butch from ringside now.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks back at recent happenings between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt. Still to come, Wyatt is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the arena lights up with fireflies as Bray Wyatt comes out to a pop. Wyatt makes his way to the ring, lantern in-hand. The music stops and fans cheer.

Wyatt introduces himself. He says he likes to think he has a good grip on what people think he is. He knows when he goes somewhere people will stare at him and whisper behind his back. Never mind, he’s never bothered with them but he pretends like he doesn’t see and hear those things, but he understands… he has a pulse on what people think he is. Wyatt says that’s the thing, his entire life he’s been looked at like he’s a rabid animal, but he’s not, he knows what most people want to see out of him, what they really want to see is the monster. Fans pop. He says people just want to see The Fiend. Fans cheer louder. And that’s it, right? You want to see the monster, right? Fans pop again. You want to see the show, right? So come one, come all, see the human tornado destroy himself and all around him, and that’s fine but that’s not the man Wyatt wants to be anymore. Fans boo.

Wyatt says it’s very hard for him to explain the burden he’s had to go through, man. He knows what he’s given to us, violence is the only language he’s shown that he can speak. So he has to be truthful, he is not the one that attacked LA Knight. But believe me… the graphics flash on the screen and Uncle Howdy is here. We see various scenes flashing, most from Wyatt’s career, and we hear various voices speaking – the world is built on lies, he lies. Open your eyes, see what you’re doing? Did it make you feel wanted? It’s just all lies. You should be careful, he will make fools of you all. If you listen to him… never forget the snake in a cage. Still just a snake. Wake up. The Wyatt graphics flash again to end the segment.

– We cut backstage to LA Knight, who is angrily watching the Bray Wyatt segment. He’s one one crutch, and his arm is in a sling from last week’s attack. Megan Morant approaches for an interview. Knight didn’t get to enjoy his Thanksgiving because 7 days ago he was leaving the arena after minding his own business, and the next thing he knows he’s being moved out from under a pile of trash, and now that human trash bag is in the ring vomiting his lies to the world, and not a single consequence. Isn’t that pretty? Knight says if he didn’t have to hobble here tonight, the consequences would’ve been severe, he would’ve looked Wyatt in his eyes, while Wyatt stood there quivering in fear, and he would’ve proceeded to kick his keister in front of everybody. And that’s not a spoiler, just a fact of life. Yeah. Knight hobbles away.

Hit Row vs. Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring and out comes Hit Row – Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla. This is the new ring name for Sarah Logan. The Vikings march to the ring as Hit Row looks on. Valhalla, Erik and Ivar pose in the middle of the ring now.

Adonis unloads on Ivar to start. Adonis with a big dropkick. Ivar comes right back and drops Adonis, then stomps and sends him into the corner. Erik tags in and they both beat Adonis down with big strikes. Adonis fights back but Erik clubs him with a forearm, then levels him with a forearm.

Adonis fights back from his knees but Erik drops him with a stiff right hand. Ivar tags in for the double team as Erik and Ivar take turns with knee strikes on Adonis. Adonis blocks a suplex form Erik, then tags in Top Dolla. B-Fab helps Adonis away from the apron and he appears to be limping after hurting his leg. Dolla rushes in and knocks Ivar off the apron, then unloads on Erik. Dolla with a big knee to Erik for a pop.

Ivar tags in and sends Dolls to the floor but Adonis is legal. Adonis comes of the top and lands bad on his hurt knee. Ivar drops him with a spin kick. Erik tags in and delivers a big knee to Dolla to knock him off the apron as he tries to re-enter. Erik and Ivar then hit the Ragnarok chokeslam powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Erik covers Adonis for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Valhalla enters the ring to stand with Erik and Ivar as the horns start up. We go to replays.

– Cole knocks Dominik Mysterio, then shows us the footage of Dominik and Rhea Ripley crashing the Mysterio Family Thanksgiving dinner. The segment ended with Dominik and Ripley beating down Rey, who was wearing a walking boot for his recent injury.

SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament Semi-finals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring for the last semi-finals match in the SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament as Ricochet makes his way out. We get a Tale of The Tape for his match. The winner will face Santos Escobar in the finals next week. Ricochet poses in the corner as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop as Samantha Irvin does the introduction. Strowman heads to the ring after the pyro goes of.f The bell rings and Strowman sends Ricochet back to the corner. They have some words in the middle of the ring and Ricochet slaps Braun in the face.

Braun takes Ricochet to the corner and works him over as the referee warns. Ricochet runs but Strowman catches him. Ricochet fights back with kicks. Braun catches a kick but Ricochet counters, then stuns with two dropkicks. Braun charges aggressively but Ricochet sends him over the top rope. Braun comes right back to the apron but Ricochet kicks him to one knee. Ricochet sends Braun into the barrier with a big dropkick. Ricochet is fired up as he plays to the crowd with the World Cup trophy on display at ringside.

Braun runs over and launches Ricochet over the announce table. Braun brings it back in and drops a big elbow for a 2 count. Strowman has a few words with the referee over the count. Braun whips Ricochet hard into the corner chest-first, and he goes down. Strowman with a running corner splash now. Strowman launches Ricochet across the ring with a big throw. Braun poses for a pop. Braun is ready to club Ricochet to the mat but WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER comes walking down the ramp by himself.

Braun yells at GUNTHER. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser appear at ringside now to distract Braun some more. Ricochet takes advantage and jumps on Braun’s back, bringing him down for the crucifix pin to win and advance to the finals.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet makes his exit as the music hits. He will now face Santos Escobar next week in the finals. A disappointed Strowman looks on as we go to replays. Vinci and Kaiser are in the ring now, facing off with Strowman while he corners them. GUNTHER attacks from behind and drops Braun. They triple team him now. Ricochet rushes back to the ring and helps Braun fight Imperium off. They beat Braun and Ricochet down now as fans boo. GUNTHER has Vinci and Kaiser hold Ricochet up for a big chop to the chest. Kaiser and Vinci go to hold Braun up next but he fights them off. GUNTHER retreats from the ring before Braun can get him. Imperium backs up the ramp as Braun looks on. Braun then turns his attention to Ricochet, who is down in the corner. Braun offers his hand to help Ricochet up, and Ricochet lets him. Fans pop as they stand together and Braun raises Ricochet’s arm in victory.

– We see how Kevin Owens was revealed as the final member of Team Brawling Brutes for War Games against Team Bloodline last week.

– Sami Zayn is walking backstage. He goes to enter The Bloodline’s locker room suite but Kevin Owens stops him. Sami tells Owens to leave because all of The Bloodline is in there. Owens is open to a fight. Owens asks what happens when Sami does or says something that pisses one of them off? We see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso listening with the door cracked. Sami dismisses this. Owens says he’s doing good but how many times in the last 20 years has he had to bail Sami out because Sami did or said something that pissed someone off without Sami trying to. What happens when you piss off Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Owens says to look at what Reigns does to his own blood, so what happens to Sami? Just think about that. Owens says, wanna know what I would do if I were you? I just wouldn’t wait for them to turn on me… if I were you I’d strike first. See you tomorrow, Owens says. Owens walks away and Sami thinks it over. Sami enters the locker room as Jey comes out. Jey asks Sami where he was earlier because they could’ve used him in the fight with Team Brawling Brutes. Jey asks Sami if he’s talked to anyone since arriving, and he says no. Sami asks if everyone is in there, and Sami says they are. Sami enters and Jey is left seething. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Becky Lynch returned earlier tonight. Kayla Braxton stops Lynch backstage now, and asks how it feels to have her return match be one as brutal as War Games. Lynch says her shoulder is still bandaged, but she’s had 4 months to sit at home and think of how to destroy Damage CTRL, how to dismantle them limb by limb, to make them question their very existence in Becky’s business, and there’s no better time than tomorrow. She says everyone is tough until The Man comes to town, and everyone wants to go to war until The Man comes around.

– The announcers hype War Games and send us to a lengthy video package.

– Megan Morant is backstage with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. Before they can really begin the interview, Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey attack. They beat the babyfaces down and then double team Rodriguez, placing her arm into the door of an equipment case, then slamming the door on it. Baszler and Rousey hurry off as an official rushes over to check on Rodriguez and call for help. Rodriguez cries out.

– We get a WWE Shop Christmas segment with The Brawling Brutes. Back to commercial.

– There was an earlier backstage segment, before Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet, where LA Knight was shown backstage after another attack. Knight was trapped under an equipment case as officials tried to get him free.

– Back from the break and the announcers say Raquel Rodriguez is being taken to a local hospital due to the backstage attack by Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez

We go back to the ring and Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are out. They take the mics and start mocking Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. They taunt Shotzi and then drop the mic to head out. The music interrupts and out comes Shotzi without her tank, and she’s fired up. Cole says she’s going at this match alone, just one night before she challenges Rousey for the title.

The bell rings to start the 2-on-1 Handicap Match as Shotzi starts off with Baszler. Shotzi sends Baszler to the floor, then fights with Rousey into the corner. Baszler tags in but Shotzi fights her off. Shotzi unloads on both opponents now. Shotzi rocks Rousey but Baszler levels her with a knee for a 2 count. Baszler takes Shotzi to the corner, and in comes Rousey to take over with the high knee.

Rousey applies the armbar on the ropes as the referee counts to 5. Baszler takes Shotzi down into another arm submission. Baszler continues to pound on Shotzi to keep her down. The music interrupts and out comes Rodriguez now. She hits the apron and waits for the tag. Shotzi blocks a stomp and rolls Baszler up. Rodriguez tags in and goes for Rousey but Baszler cuts her off.

Raquel unloads on Baszler with her good arm. Baszler goes for the bad arm but Raquel counters. Baszler shoves Raquel away. Rousey is legal now but Raquel didn’t see the tag. Baszler is about to be chokeslammed by Raquel but Rousey makes the save. Raquel is double teamed and Baszler goes for the hurt elbow.

Rousey grabs Raquel’s arm and stretches it while stomping on her head several times. Shotzi tries to make the save but Baszler stops her. Baszler makes Shotzi watch what is happening as Rousey drops down into the armbar on Raquel. She taps out.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Rousey and Baszler exit as the music hits. They head to the back while Shotzi and Rodriguez try to recover.

– We see The Usos backstage talking, but we can’t hear them. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla Braxton stops Shotzi outside of the trainer’s room. She asks about Raquel Rodriguez and her condition. She says Raquel’s arm was broken before she even got in the ring, but now her elbow is dislocated. She says she always knew Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were a couple of bullies, so she was ready to come at them alone. She says this isn’t the first time she’s been bullied, but it is the first time someone has had her back. She says Raquel stuck up for her when she needed it the most, and she’ll never forget that, so now it’s personal. She warns Baszler that she will have a front row seat tomorrow night when she tears Rousey apart. She warns Rousey that she will shock the world when she beats her senseless.

Men’s War Games Advantage Match: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus

We go back to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event to determine the Men’s War Games advantage. The music hits and out first comes Kevin Owens by himself. Owens marches on to the ring. Drew McIntyre’s music hits next and out he comes with The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and Drew poses in the corner with his sword. Out next comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, with Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. The Bloodline stops on the stage and they raise their fingers, then march to the ring.

The bell rings and Jimmy starts off with Sheamus. They trade takedowns. Jimmy with thrusts against the ropes now. Sheamaus goes for a hip toss but it’s blocked. Sheamaus blocks the counter and nails a clothesline. Drew tags in and they double team Jimmy for a 2 count now.

Drew chops Jimmy into the corner. Drew keeps control and in comes Sheamus for more double teaming. Jey tags in but they knock him over the top rope to the floor. The two factions face off at ringside and have words now as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy is going at it with Sheamus. Jey tags in and sends Sheamus over the rope to the floor. Jey leaps off the apron with a forearm to Sheamus. Zayn and Jey have some words at ringside, and Jey tells him to mind his own business. Jey brings Sheamus back in and works him over in the corner. Owens and the others have some words at ringside, warning The Bloodline about turns. Sheamus fights back from his knees now, rocking Jimmy.

Jimmy charges but Sheamus catches him in a big powerslam. Drew reaches for the tag now and he makes it. Drew comes in unloading on Jimmy. Drew with some of his signature offense, including a neckbreaker. Jimmy blocks another neckbreaker, then stuns Drew with a step-up enziguri. Jimmy goes for a Samoan Drop but Drew slides off his shoulders. Drew rocks Jimmy with an elbow. Drew with a Spinebuster and a jackknife cover for a close 2 count.

Drew picks Jimmy up and ducks a punch. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip-up for a pop. Drew and Solo stare each other down now. Drew waits in the corner and calls for the Claymore Kick, but Jey grabs his leg from the floor. Jimmy take advantage of the distraction and knocks Drew to the floor. Jimmy with a suicide dive on Drew to send him into the edge of the announce table. Jey then nails another suicide dive on Drew. Jey sends Drew face-first into the steel ring steps to keep him down. The Bloodline celebrates at ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy ends up dropping Drew in the corner. Jimmy with the Umaga splash. Jimmy raises his finger in the air now as Sami rallies at ringside. Jimmy wastes some time and goes for another Umaga splash, but this time Drew meets him with a Claymore for a pop. Sheamus and Jey tag in now and Sheamus unloads. Sheamus knocks Jimmy off the apron, then hits the Irish Curse backbreaker to Jey. Jey stumbles to the apron but Sheamus delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán as fans go along and pop. Jimmy is trying to pull Jet to safety. Drew gets involved and now Sheamus and Drew look to deliver stereo Belts of The Bodhrán but it’s broken up before they can start. Jey sends Sheamus into the barrier. Drew with a Claymore to Jimmy. Jey superkicks Drew. Jey with a suicide dive to take Sheamus down at ringside. Jey brings Sheamus back in but Sheamaus nails the pump knee for a close 2 count.

Sheamus waits and calls for the Brogue Kick, but he has to knock Sami off the apron. Sheamus turns back around to a big superkick by Jey. Sheamus kicks out at 2. A concerned Owens looks on from ringside, along with Butch and Holland. Jey slowly crawls to the top but Sheamus chops him, then climbs up. They trade shots up top but Jey resists a superplex. Sami climbs up and shoves Sheamus to the mat. Jey follows up with the big Uso Splash but Sheamus kicks out at 2. Jey can’t believe it.

Sami also can’t believe it as he looks on from the apron. Holland pulls Sami off to the floor and they brawl, while Solo and Butch also brawl at ringside. Holland drops Sami and saves Butch from Solo. Solo and Holland trade big strikes now. Butch grabs Solo from behind but Drew runs the ring and leaps out, taking down Holland, Jey, Butch, and Solo.Sheamus and Jey are left alone in the ring. Sami grabs a SmackDown title belt and goes to slide it to Jey but Owens stops him. They have words and Owens snatches the title belt, saying he’s not going to let Sami do this.

Sami and Owens argue at ringside now. Sami snatches the belt back and shoves Owens. Owens rolls Sami into the ring with the title belt in-hand. The referee ejects Sami to the back to a big pop, but also some boos. Owens takes advantage of the distraction, and quickly runs in to deliver big Stunner to to Jey. Sheamus immediately follows up with a Brogue Kick to Jey for the pin to win and earn the War Games advantage.

Winners: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Team Brawling Brutes stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The two factions are having words now, The Bloodline at ringside, and The Brutes standing together in the ring. Jey stares at a concerned-looking Sami as the final SmackDown before Survivor Series goes off the air.