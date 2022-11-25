Flair to be at Raw 30th anniversary show and Royal Rumble 2023

16-time world champ Ric Flair announced on his latest To Be The Man podcast that he will be at the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, although he did not specify in what role.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer quipped that “they didn’t say don’t tell anybody” when he revealed the news on his podcast.

In addition, Flair also said that he has been invited to the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw which will take place a week before the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“I’ve been invited and it’s a f*cking big deal,” Flair said. “I’m on it, hell yea are you kidding me? 30 years!”

Flair and WWE are working on a two-hour documentary where Flair got to defend himself and tell the real story, at least according to him, on what happened on the infamous Plane Ride from Hell.