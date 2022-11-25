Clip of Jake Paul talking to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar has once again praised The Paul Brothers.

Jake Paul recently posted video of he and Lesnar talking before the recent WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where Logan Paul headlined against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match saw interference from Jake and The Bloodline.

The exchange began with Lesnar asking Jake if he and his brother were excited.

“Yeah, a little nervous,” Jake responded. “Just because I’ve never done it before.”

Lesnar then gave some praise to the brothers.

“I’m excited for you guys,” Lesnar said. “I’ve followed you guys, I’m proud of you guys. You’ve done well.”

Jake tweeted a photo with Lesnar while at Crown Jewel, and captioned it with, “Future tag team partner @wwe”

Lesnar previously praised The Paul Brothers during a March interview with The New York Post.

“Great for YouTube. I’m happy for those guys. They worked at something. They built their name up. They thought outside the box, they promoted themselves,” Lesnar said in March.

There have been rumblings of Jake making his in-ring debut with WWE in the near future, but nothing has been confirmed. Logan is signed to a multi-match contract, but there’s no word yet on when he will wrestle again.

The footage of Paul and Lesnar is from a recent video that Jake released, which includes behind-the-scenes footage from Saudi Arabia. You can see that video below, along with the photo of Brock and Jake: