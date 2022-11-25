Bobby Lashley talks real estate reality project

Bobby Lashley recently appeared on the Sidewalks Entertainment show and talked about his side hustle – flipping real estate. He revealed that he’s currently filming a reality TV show that focuses on how he and his team flip houses.

“A big thing that I’d love to do is, I love to flip houses,” Lashley revealed. “And I love to work with real estate, so I’ve been doing a lot with that. And we’ve been actually filming a reality show that kind of deals with me my team, how we put together different flips and go from place to place. And showing some of the guys that I’m in business with, and some of the young athletes and some of the young professionals how to get into the real estate world. So we’re playing with that a little bit.”

There’s no word yet on when the series might premiere, or which networks they are shopping the project to.

