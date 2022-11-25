Becky Lynch returns on Smackdown

Becky Lynch has returned to WWE and will now make her in-ring return inside War Games.

Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opened 11 minutes late due to college football coverage, but the show began with Team Damage CTRL in the ring, calling out Team Belair for their War Games fifth member reveal. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim came out to announce the final member of their team and it was Lynch. The segment turned into a big brawl between the two teams. Lynch and Bayley were left alone in the ring, but an Exploder suplex sent her retreating. Ripley then came in and taunted Lynch but she ended up backing off before a fight broke out.

Team Belair will now face Bayley, Ripley, Nikki Cross, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Team Damage CTRL. The War Games numbers advantage goes to Team Damage CTRL after Ripley defeated Asuka on this week’s RAW to earn it.

Lynch has been recovering from a separated shoulder, and away since the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW on August 1. This was two nights after she was defeated by Belair at SummerSlam. Lynch seemingly turned babyface by standing with Belair to face off with Damage CTRL before she left the ring.

The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Below is the updated card, along with shots from SmackDown:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

Numbers Advantage: TBD on SmackDown.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Bianca (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Becky Lynch) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

Numbers Advantage: Team Damage CTRL.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor