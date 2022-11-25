AEW Rampage Results 11/25/22 Black Friday Edition

-AEW Rampage Live Results 11/23/22

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Ian Riccaboni are on the call.

-ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) (Dax Hardwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin)

Darius and Dax exchange slams and arm drags to open things up. Darius keeps Dax on his back foot with some shoulder tackles. Dax takes control and tags in Cash. Darius goes up and over on Cash, grabs the arm, and tags Dante.

Darius makes a blind tag off a hip toss attempt and overwhelms Cash with tandem offense involving several kicks. Dax makes his own blind tag and drops Darius with a European uppercut. Dante breaks up a sunset flip attempt with a springboard knee.

Stereo hurricanranas by Top Flight, and Darius hits Cash with a tornado DDT as Dante tags in, and goes to the top, but Dax pulls Cash out of the ring to regroup. We’re back from the commercial, and Dante hits both members of FTR with a high springboard dropkick. FTR gets clotheslined over the top rope.

Darius hits a tope suicida to the floor, and Dante follows up with a springboard plancha. Back in the ring, Dante hits Dax with a springboard crossbody for a nearfall. Dax brings the fight hopping away at both Top Flight members until he is cut off with an enziguri.

Cash and Dante fight up top until Dax grabs him and a slingshot powerbomb. Cash follows up with a frog splash, and Darius breaks up the pin. Dax turns Darius inside out with a brutal lariat. Darius breaks up a Big Rig, and Dante rolls up Dax but slips on the high stack, allowing Dax to kick out.

Darius is frustrated and hits Dax with a tornado DDT. Dante immediately hits a high frog splash, and Cash breaks up the pin at the last possible second. Darius hits Cash with a Spanish fly, but Dax grabs him for a brainbuster. Dante rolls up Dax with a victory roll and an inside cradle for a nearfall.

Cash makes the blind tag, but Dante sees it and escapes the corner with a back flip off the turnbuckle but walks right in a Big Rig for the 1-2-3.

Winners: FTR retains the ROH World Tag Team Titles

-Colton Gunn and Austin Gunn come out to the stage following the match and mockingly celebrate FTR’s win while eating from a big bag of popcorn.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vignette shows the big man walking through the streets of Oakland, CA. Hobbs said he’s coming to take everything that means everything from his future opponents.

-Jericho Appreciation Society comes out to the ring for a promo led by ROH World Champion “The Ocho” Chris Jericho. Jericho says there is no doubt he is the great ROH World Champion of all time and puts over his win against Tomihiro Ishii on Wednesday.

Jericho asks who is going to uncrown the king of ROH, which brings out Claudio Castagnoli to the stage. Claudio says he has no doubt that Jericho is NOT the greatest ROH Champion. Claudio says he has to beat Jericho for the title. Jericho says Claudio should be worried about the Blackpool Combat Club falling apart.

Claudio says he hasn’t been able to sleep since last Saturday (Full Gear) and challenges Jericho to a title match. Jericho turns him down saying Claudio has nothing to offer him. Matt Menard calls an audible and says there was a time when Claudio was an excellent sports entertainer and believes he would make a great addition to the J.A.S.

Jericho approves of Menard’s idea and makes the official offer. Claudio says he was a great sports entertainer, but he’s an even better pro wrestler and accepts the match under the terms. The match is set for Final Battle on 12/10/22 in Arington, TX.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Toni Storm backstage: Storm said that Hayter never beat her one-on-one and wonders if Hayter can look at herself in the mirror and accept that. Paquette asked about Storm’s title reign retroactively becoming official. Storm said she never considered her reign as interim and ended by saying she broke her face to get the title and she will break it again to get it back.

-Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Anthony Henry (w/ JD Drake)

Excalibur notes Allin and Henry feuded before AEW, and Allin has a 3-0 record against him. Jim Ross notes that tonight could be Allin’s 70th win in AEW.