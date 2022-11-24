Ricky Starks gets AEW World title shot after tournament win

Ricky Starks earned an AEW World title shot after yesterday he defeated Ethan Page in the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament.

Starks went through Lance Archer in the first round and Brian Cage in the semi final before meeting Page. A legit injury delayed his participation in the tournament with the final moved to yesterday’s Dynamite instead of Full Gear.

Now, the 32-year-old will be getting his first crack at the AEW World title at the upcoming Dynamite: Winter Is Coming episode on December 14 against new champion MJF.